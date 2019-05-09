Don't give Koyna water to Karnataka now: Sena MLA urges Mah CM

A MLA from district has written a letter to Devendra Fadnavis, urging him not to release water from river to Karnataka, saying the stock in dam is low due to scanty rainfall last year.

dam is built on the Koyna river, which originates in district. It is the largest tributary of the that flows down to

"The inadequate in 2018 led to the current water stock in go down to 34.89 TMC, which is 4.49 TMC less as compared to 2017," Shambhuraj Desai, Sena MLA from Patan assembly segment of district, wrote in the letter to the

"The government has already given water (to Karnataka) from as per the water distribution treaty. The water stock is also less as compared to last year. Therefore, the state should use the remaining stock judiciously. It should not release more water into Koyna basin for Karnataka," he added.

"If we release water for Karnataka, we may not have it for our people in the coming days. The monsoon season is still more than a month away," the said.

Several parts of Maharashtra, including Patan tehsil, are facing water scarcity and there is a need to save water for people, he said.

