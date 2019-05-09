Taliban attack on US-based aid group raises concern in Kabul

A brazen attack on U.S.-based aid group in the Afghan capital raised concerns Thursday among other relief organisations they could be targeted even as the insurgents hold peace talks with a envoy.

Authorities say Wednesday's assault on the office of Counterpart International, a group that promotes gender equity, killed at least nine people.

The set off a huge explosion and battled security forces for over six hours before they were repelled. Those killed included three Afghan employees of the organization and two of its security guards.

On its website, said it was "devastated to have lost" members of its family in the "senseless attack."



Abdul Halim Halim, of Afghan Relief, an aid agency that provides education and assistance to returning refugees, expressed his concerns for more than 200 of the group's employees across the country.

"The attack has all worried for the future," he said.

has partnered on projects with in the past and Halim said they "urged everyone to be extra careful."



residents living around the Counterpart International's offices described a deafening explosion that started Wednesday's attack and complained about deteriorating security in their homeland, more than 17 years since the US-led coalition ousted the

"I have no hope for the future," said Khan Barat, a money changer in the neighbourhood. "Every day Afghans are dying."



Masiullah Malekazai, the manager of a company, said one of his employees was killed and another nine were wounded in the attack.

Taliban said Thursday the insurgents had targeted because it promotes "Western culture," including encouraging the mixing of the genders taboo to the Taliban.

Mujahid claimed the organization was also training Afghan security forces, without elaborating.

The Taliban carry out daily attacks, even as they embarked on another round of talks with in this week. On Wednesday, the Taliban attacked a police outpost in northern province, killing five policemen, according to provincial police

The talks between Khalilzad and the Taliban focus on U.S. troop withdrawal and guarantees from the insurgents that would not again be used as a safe haven for terrorists.

The Taliban sheltered and al-Qaida. The terror network's and bin Laden's successor, Ayman al Zawahri, is still believed to be in Taliban-controlled territory.

Khalilzad is pressing for a cease-fire but the Taliban refuse, saying their fighters are reluctant to lay down their arms while foreign forces are still in

The is also pushing for new and expanded Afghan-to-Afghan talks, which were to be held last month, also in Qatar, but were cancelled when the two sides disagreed on participants.

