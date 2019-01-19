Don't know why men are uncomfortable with strong women: Taraji P Henson

Taraji P has said she does not understand why men feel uncomfortable in the presence of strong women.

The 48-year-old believes strong women make men look better.

"I don't know why [they're uncomfortable]. We're only gonna make you look better. My mouth is just as crass. You can't crumble me with a sexist joke. If anything, I'm waiting for you to say something so I can check your a**," told Net-A-Porte's weekly digital magazine.

The actor, who has been working towards creating powerful roles for women in Hollywood, especially for female actors of colour, said she never accepted the idea that there was not enough space for black actors to be successful.

''There was only one role for all of us black women when I came to Hollywood. But I always saw enough work for everyone. I never thought I was fighting. You create your own job. That's how I was raised," she said.

