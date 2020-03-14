JUST IN
Delhi riots: Five more arrested in IB staffer Ankit Sharma murder case

The accused have been identified as Feroz, Javed, Gulfam and Shoaib from Chand Bagh area and Anas from Mustafabad, they said.

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Earlier, a man identified as Salman was arrested in connection with the murder case.

The Delhi Police has arrested five more persons in connection with IB staffer Ankit Sharma's murder case during the communal violence in northeast Delhi last month, officials said.

The accused have been identified as Feroz, Javed, Gulfam and Shoaib from Chand Bagh area and Anas from Mustafabad, they said. Earlier, a man identified as Salman was arrested in connection with the murder case.


 
First Published: Sat, March 14 2020. 16:38 IST

