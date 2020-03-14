JUST IN
Coronavirus impact: AIFF suspends all football tournaments till March 31
Mumbai varsity deposits to be moved from YES Bank to PSBs: Maharashtra govt

Minister Uday Samant made the announcement after Shiv Sena MLC Maneesha Kayande raised the issue in the Legislative Council

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Maharashtra Higher and Technical Education ministry on Saturday announced the shifting of all deposits of Mumbai University and its affiliated colleges and institutes to nationalised banks.

Minister Uday Samant made the announcement after Shiv Sena MLC Maneesha Kayande raised the issue in the Legislative Council.

"The MU has kept deposits worth Rs 140 crore in YES Bank. The decision was taken earlier but we would like to correct it as soon as possible," she said.

Samant replied, "I will order Mumbai University as well as colleges and institutes to shift their accounts and deposits to public sector banks. The necessary orders will be issued soon."

The operations of YES Bank are being probed by the Enforcement Directorate and Central Bureau of Investigation and its founder Rana Kapoor has been arrested.
First Published: Sat, March 14 2020. 16:12 IST

