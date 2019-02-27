US lawmaker supports Indian stand on Pakistan

Mourning the loss of more than 40 Indian security personnel in a (JeM) terrorist attack in early this month, an influential American lawmaker has endorsed India's move to diplomatically isolate

Forty personnel were killed in a suicide attack by Pakistan-based in Jammu and Kashmir's district on February 14, sparking outrage in the country.

Following the incident, bombed and destroyed JeM's biggest training camp in Balakot in Pakistan's restive province, about 80-km from the Line of Control (LoC) early Tuesday, killing a "very large number" of terrorists, trainers and senior commanders.

We mourn the victims of this act of terror and call for continued action against any nation to include that harbour terrorists and promotes violent extremism, Republican Congressman Rick Perry, on the floor of the US House of Representatives, said.

has announced its plans to diplomatically isolate and cancelled its preferential trade status. We support these efforts, he said.

To the nation of India, we mourn with you, we pray for you and we stand in solidarity with you during this difficult time, Perry said.

