DPIIT may decriminalise different provisions related to minor offences

-
ALSO READ
Decoded: What criminal data Bill, passed by Parliament, is all about
Department of Commerce to set up a dedicated trade promotion body
Crime detection rate high in Goa, no criminal spared, says CM Pramod Sawant
Every pregnant woman deserves dignity during motherhood: Delhi HC
Can't allow incarceration for long without trial: SC in 2018 narcotics case
-
The commerce and industry ministry is framing a law to decriminalise all provisions related to minor offences with an aim to promote ease of doing business in the country, a senior official said.
Work is at an advanced stage for framing the ease of doing business and ease of living bill and the ministry is targeting to introduce it in the winter session of parliament, the official said.
"We are making an Act. We are bringing one bill and that one bill seeks to decriminalise all the minor offences mentioned in different Acts. We are having consultations with all the departments on the bill. We will bring a common Act for decriminalisation. Basically replacing imprisonment and fine with penalties, and rationalisation. For minor offences, there should be no jail. Instead, there should be a penalty," the official added.
Citing some examples, the official said at present there are jail terms for small offences like not doing whitewash in washroom and canteen.
The effort is aimed at decriminalising minor offences, and trivial procedural violations, by one law.
Several provisions have been identified across different laws of the central and state governments which need decriminalisation. The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) is piloting the bill.
DPIIT has already taken several measures to promote ease of dosing business and reduce compliance burden both for the industry and citizens.
The government has either removed or simplified or rationalised over 30,000 compliances.
A big exercise was carried out by the central ministries and states/UTs to reduce compliance burden and the aim of this exercise is to simplify, decriminalise and remove redundant laws.
DPIIT is closely engaged with states/UTs and ministries to improve the regulatory and governance model across the country. It has held national workshops on reducing compliance burden.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
First Published: Sun, September 18 2022. 16:48 IST