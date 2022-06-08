Crime detection rate high in Goa, no criminal spared, says CM Pramod Sawant

Chief Minister on Wednesday claimed the state has a high detection rate and no criminal is spared.

Sawant was responding to a question by reporters here on the recent case of alleged rape of a British woman near the Arambol beach in North district.

The woman had lodged a police complaint on Monday and a 32-year-old local man was arrested in the case the same day.

Sawant said the detection rate in is "very high" and no criminal is allowed to go scot-free.

We have been able to arrest criminals immediately after the detection of crimes, he said.

The CM further said the accused in the case of rape of the British woman was also arrested immediately and is currently behind bars.

As per the woman's complaint, the accused had allegedly raped her under the pretext of giving her a massage near the Arambol beach on June 2.

