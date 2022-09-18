Kerala CM Vijayan meets Bommai, discusses border development issues

-
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday called on his Karnataka counterpart Basavaraj Bommai here and discussed many issues including development of border region.
According to sources, Bommai and Pinarayi held talks related to the development of border region and night traffic on the highway running through the Bandipur tiger reserve. Opening the NH passing through the ecologically sensitive Bandipur tiger reserve for night traffic had been a long pending demand of Kerala. The southern state had also approached the Supreme Court to allow night traffic and filed an affidavit saying it was highly discriminating for the people living in the surrounding areas of Bandipur National Park to restrict their right to move freely, they said. During the meeting, Bommai told Vijayan that the highway running along the Bandipur Tiger Reserve cannot be opened citing Supreme Court order. The two leaders also held discussion on two pending railway projects and few other highway projects, sources added.
First Published: Sun, September 18 2022. 14:22 IST