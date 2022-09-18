CM Mann orders probe into Chandigarh University incident after protests

Chief Minister on Sunday ordered a probe and expressed anguish over the incident at following "rumours" that some objectionable videos of several female students were recorded by a woman student.

Strict action will be taken against those found guilty, he said.

Sad to hear about the unfortunate incident at ...our daughters are our honour...a high-level inquiry has been ordered into the incident...severe action will be taken against whoever is found guilty, said Mann in a tweet in Punjabi.

I am in touch with the administration, said Mann while appealing to people not to believe rumours.

Students of the private university in Punjab's Mohali held protest over "rumours" that some objectionable videos of several women students were recorded, said police.

The protest took place past midnight at the campus located on the Ludhiana-Chandigarh road.

During preliminary investigation, it has come to light that a woman student, who had been apprehended, had shared her own video with someone stated to be from Himachal Pradesh whose role is also under the scanner, Mohali Senior Superintendent of Police Vivek Sheel Soni told reporters.

He said an FIR under IPC section 354-C (voyeurism) and the IT Act has been registered and the woman student has been apprehended.

The university authorities have rejected reports that videos of several women students were made and shared on social media.

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party convener Arvind Kejriwal said those involved in the incident will get strict punishment.

"In Chandigarh University, a girl recorded objectionable videos of several girl students and made them viral. This is very serious and shameful. All the culprits involved in this will get the harshest punishment. Victim girls should keep courage. We are all with you. All should act with patience," he said in a tweet in Hindi.

