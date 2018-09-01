Draft Electoral Rolls in WB published for summary revision

The published the draft electoral rolls 2019 for Saturday and issued the schedule of its special summary revision.

The final electoral rolls would be published on January 1, 2019.

In a notification, the office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) here said that the period for filing of claims and objections would continue from September 1, 2018 till October 31, 2018.

According to the highlight of the draft electoral rolls 2019, comprised 78,799 polling stations with total elector 6,80,50,595 (Male 3,50,21,409, Female 3,30,27,933 and Third Gender 1,253).

All electors have already been issued EPIC along with their photos in electoral rolls.

Draft electoral rolls will remain displayed from today in all polling stations and other designated locations and the website of the Chief Electoral Officer,

Electors information slips will be distributed by Booth level Officers (BLOs) from September 1, 2018 to electors present in the draft rolls, highlighting their particulars available in electoral rolls and EPIC.

Electors may check their records and apply in Form 8 for corrections, if required.

Toll free Number 1950 is operational in Office. Citizens may also call at for queries and complaints.

is available in the website of the Chief Electoral Officer, West Bengal to know about details of part and serial number in the draft electoral rolls. One can have a print of ones electoral details by going to the website.

Citizens would be able to lodge complaints regarding electoral rolls and related matters at the websites declared by the office of the

An intense campaign would continue during the summary revision of electoral rolls through Electoral Literacy Clubs (ELCs) involving electors and citizens, and other agencies.

New inclusion and transfer of enrolled electors in a new assembly constituency, objection or seeking deletion of names, correction of entries in electoral rolls, transposition of enrolled electors from one polling station to another within the same assembly constituency etc would be taken up during this time, the notification said.

