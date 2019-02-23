Drag-flicker Harmanpreet Singh named 2018 Player of the Year by Asian hockey body

Indian defender has been honoured with the 2018 of the Year award by the while women's team striker bagged the Rising of The Year prize.

Harmanpreet contributed to the team's silver medal win at the FIH in Breda and was also part of the team which won the Asian last year.

The 18-year-old Lalremsiami, on the other hand, has shown remarkable progress in the women's team with her impressive performance as a striker at the 2018 World Cup, where the team won a historic silver.

She was also a part of the Youth in where the under-18 team won a silver.

The Indian men's team was awarded the Best Performance of The Year for being the only Asian side to have reached the top eight at in Bhubaneswar.

The team also came up with a historic silver medal feat at the FIH in Breda, repeating its success from the 2016 edition.

