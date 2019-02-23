JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Maha professor demands sexual favours from collegian; held

Health scheme for ex-Armymen: Sitharaman says hospital malpractices being probed
Business Standard

Afghanistan amass highest score in T20 Internationals

Press Trust of India  |  Dehradun 

Afghanistan on Saturday posted the highest total in T20 Internationals, amassing 278 for 3 against Ireland in the second game of the series at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium here.

Hazratullah Zazai (162 not out off 62) and Usman Ghani (73 off 48) set a new record for the opening-wicket partnership with a 236-run stand as Afghanistan surpassed Australia's 263 for 3 posted against Sri Lanka at Pallekele in 2016.

Hazratullah's unbeaten 162 was the highest score by an Asian batsman in T20 Internationals. It was also the second highest T20I score and the third fastest men's century.

After Afghanistan elected to bat, Hazratullah blasted as many as 16 sixes and 11 fours in his unconquered innings, while other opener Ghani scored seven fours and three sixes.

Afghanistan had won the first T20 by five wickets to go 1-0 up in the three-match series.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, February 23 2019. 21:40 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements