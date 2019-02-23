Afghanistan amass highest score in T20 Internationals

on Saturday posted the highest total in T20 Internationals, amassing 278 for 3 against in the second game of the series at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium here.

Hazratullah Zazai (162 not out off 62) and (73 off 48) set a new record for the opening-wicket partnership with a 236-run stand as surpassed Australia's 263 for 3 posted against at Pallekele in 2016.

Hazratullah's unbeaten 162 was the highest score by an Asian batsman in T20 Internationals. It was also the second highest T20I score and the third fastest men's century.

After elected to bat, Hazratullah blasted as many as 16 sixes and 11 fours in his unconquered innings, while other opener Ghani scored seven fours and three sixes.

Afghanistan had won the first T20 by five wickets to go 1-0 up in the three-match series.

