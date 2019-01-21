Dramatic turn in mafia don murder: killers hired by wife, son

The assailants who killed mafia don Rammurthi alias were hired by his wife and son who were present at the time of the crime, investigators into the murder said Monday.

Ramua, who was of South Indian origin, was shot dead after midnight at a house in Sodepur in North 24 district on January 13.

After a marathon interrogation to Ramua's wife and son, both of them admitted that the entire episode of killing was arranged by them to escape from the torture of Ramua, police said.

They also admitted how they hired killers and planned the plot of murder with the help of the paramour of Ramua's wife, which lead to their arrest on Saturday.

The three were produced before a court at Barrackpore, which remanded them to police custody for 10 days.

Three hired killers were also arrested on Sunday, police said adding that they were also produced before the same court which remanded them to police custody for 9 days.

The police also recovered 40 rounds of cartridges concealed in a bag of Ramua's wife.

had unleashed a reign of terror at Shibpur area in district in the late 1990s. He was also accused of playing with the of a person after beheading him on August 15, 1996.

He was accused of cases of drug trafficking and murders, and he had spent most of the time in jail during the past 20 years, sources said.

was staying at Sodepur from December with his wife, college going son and seven-year-old daughter.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)