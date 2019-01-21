Satara farmers call off protest on ind minister's assurance

A group of farmers from district in Monday suspended their protest after Subhash assured them that their concerns on acquisition of land for projects will be taken care of.

The farmers from the western district have alleged that their agricultural land is being acquired for industrial projects without their consent.

Earlier in the day, over 100 agriculturists, affected by the Industrial Development Corporation's (MIDC's) irrigation project, who were marching to demanding compensation and employment, were stopped by the police at Mankhurd.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, said, "the farmers whose land has been acquired in the phase-I but could who not get a portion of a land back, will be accommodated in the second phase of land acquisition. As per the policy, a portion of the acquired land is given back to owners".

The also said that the farmers who have objected to land acquisition in phase-II, will not be considered during the land acquisition procedure.

The phase-III for land acquisition, which is yet to begin, will exclude the farmers who are beneficiaries of the Neera-Deoghar irrigation dam, he said.

Acquisition of land is mainly taking place in Khandala Pargaon area of district adjacent to Mumbai-Bangalore national highway.

said 2489 of 3926 jobs available were given to locals in the area.

Yuvaraj Dhamal, a from Khandala Pargaon said, "I was also part of a delegation that met Desai today. Finally, our demands are addressed. It would have been better if local officials have settled our issues".

