Dry weather prevails in UP, Banda hottest at 47.2 degrees Celsius

Hot and dry persisted over Uttar Pradesh, with recording the highest temperature in the state at 47.2 degrees Celsius -- five notches above normal, the Meteorological Department said.

Jhansi came a close second with a maximum temperature of 47 degrees Celsius, also five degrees above the season's normal.

reeled under sweltering heat with a high of 45.5 degrees Celsius.

recorded a maximum temperature of 44.7 degrees Celsius and the mercury settled at 44.8 degrees Celsius in Etawah.

and recorded a high of 43.6 degrees Celsius each, while the maximum temperature in district's Orai was 43.5 degrees Celsius.

In the state capital, Lucknow, the maximum temperature was 42 degrees Celsius -- two notches above normal.

According to the IMD's forecast, the in the state is likely to remain dry over the next 24 hours.

However, it also issued a warning for a dust storm or a thunderstorm, accompanied by gusty winds and lightning, at isolated places over western parts of the state.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)