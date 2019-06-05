Centre reaches out to Cong for cooperation in Parliament

The government reached out to the opposition on Wednesday and sought the party's cooperation in the upcoming session of Parliament, starting June 17.

According to sources, Pralhad Joshi, along with the two ministers of state in his ministry -- and V Muraleedharan -- met of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad at his residence here.

The ministers conveyed their best wishes to the senior on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr and sought his party's cooperation in the upcoming Parliament session.

The government has convened an all-party meeting in Parliament on June 16, ahead of the Lok Sabha session, where it will seek the cooperation of all the in ensuring a smooth session, the sources pointed out.

The Lok Sabha will commence from June 17. After the new MPs take oath on the first two days, the will be elected on June 19.

will address a joint sitting of both houses of Parliament on June 20.

