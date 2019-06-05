BSF, Pak Rangers exchange sweets on Eid

Personnel of the BSF and the Rangers exchanged sweets on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr on Wednesday, an said.

The Rangers offered sweets and we too reciprocated, a (BSF) said.

The sweets were exchanged on the border outposts, he added.

Four districts of Rajasthan-- Ganganagar, Bikaner, Jaisalmer and Barmer, share border with

The BSF and Pakistan Rangers usually exchange sweets on major religious festivals such as Eid and Diwali, and on national days like and

Eid-ul-Fitr marks the end of the month-long dawn-to-dusk fasting of Ramzan.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)