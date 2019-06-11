Du Plessis breaks silence on ABD, says told him it was too late to consider request

South African du has broken his silence on the controversy surrounding AB de Villiers' wanting to come out of retirement for the World Cup, saying he had told the swashbuckler that it was too late to consider the offer.

Just after lost to by six wickets on June 6, came out that de Villiers had wanted to come out of retirement for but his last-ditch offer was rejected by South Africa's team management on the eve of the squad announcement.

Du Plessis, who has not spoken on the issue earlier, chose to open up on Monday after his side's match against the was washed out. He said de Villiers made the request to him on a phone-call when both of them were in playing in the recent IPL.

Du was playing for Chennai Super Kings and de Villiers for Royal Challengers

"He (de Villiers) didn't come to me. It was just a conversation, a phone call the night before the team got announced. It was just a 'This is what I'm feeling'. I said to him 'I think it is too late but I will check in with the and the selectors the next morning to get their opinion on it as the squad was already announced or picked'," du said.

"But that day there was the announcement. When I spoke to the and the selectors the next day, they all agreed that it was way, way too late to change the team on 99.99," he said at the post-match press conference.

ESPNcricinfo had claimed that de Villiers approached du Plessis, head and convenor of selectors Linda Zondi, expressing his desire to come out of international retirement, but the offer was not entertained by the trio.

De Villiers had called it quits from international in May 2018, claiming that he was "tired" and "running out of gas".

insisted that the furore surrounding de Villiers' proposed return from international retirement has not been a factor in the team's disjointed display in so far and instead he believes it could be the sort of issue that draws the squad closer together.

"I think a little bit of both. I think to say no, it didn't, or to say yes, it did, unites us as a team. We do feel like the came in and went through the team. It didn't have a huge impact. There was just a discussion on clarity and on making sure everyone knows what's going on and then it was moving on.

"The team was happy to get on with business. But it is stuff like that, generally, that can give you direction in your team and give you purpose to focus on what lies ahead," he said.

