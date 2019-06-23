Dushyant Chaturvedi, son of ex-Cong minister, joins Shiv Sena

Dushyant Chaturvedi, son of Satish Chaturvedi, former from Nagpur, Sunday joined the here in the presence of party chief

On the occasion, announced that Dushyant would soon get a good responsibility in the party.

Satish Chaturvedi, former in the state government and a five-time MLA from Nagpur, had been expelled from the in February last year for allegedly working against the party.

Sena sources confirmed that Dushyant will be the party's candidate in the upcoming Assembly polls, but refused to divulge the constituency that he will represent.

Satish had won elections from East, but BJP's had snatched the seat from him in 2009 and retained it in the 2014 Assembly elections.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)