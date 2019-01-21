DY Patil T20 Cup: Chand, Roy star in Reliance One's win

Former India Under-19 stars Unmukt Chand and Anukul Roy starred in Reliance One's thumping eight-wicket win over DY Patil 'A' on the opening day of the 15th DY Patil T20 Cup at the DY Patil Stadium here Monday.
Chand slammed 51 off 45 balls with three boundaries and two sixes as Reliance One chased down DY Patil 'A's total of 153-9 with seven balls and eight wickets to spare, a media release said.
Roy's all-round effort (34 not out & 2-27) was the other major starring effort alongside skipper Saurabh Tiwary's unbeaten 41 off 33 deliveries with three boundaries.
For DY Patil A, former India player Robin Uthappa, who slammed 47 off 31 balls with six boundaries and one six, was the top-scorer.
In the other game at the stadium in the morning, Indian Oil went down narrowly by one wicket to Western Railways.
Former Mumbai captain Aditya Tare's 74 was the top effort with the bat for Indian Oil, but Western Railways held their nerve to score a narrow win.
Central Railways beat Vijaya Bank by 44 runs at the University Ground, whereas Jain Irrigation snatched a three- wicket win over Future Group in the afternoon.
Brief scores: At DY Patil Stadium Group C: Indian Oil 150-9 in 20 overs (Aditya Tare 74; Smith Ghosh 3-44, Hitesh Kadam 2-14, Sagar Mishra 2-22) lost to Western Railways 151-9 in19.5 overs ((Saurav Wakaskar 39, Sagar Mishra 28; Saurabh Dubey 4-31, Yashasvi Jaiswal 2-18, Balwinder Singh Sandhu Jr 2-23)-by one wicket
Group A: DY Patil A 153-9 in 20 overs (Robin Uthappa 47, Sairaj Patil 28; Anukul Roy 2-27, Rahul Shukla 2-28, Barinder Sran 2-32) lost to Reliance One 157-2 in 18.5 overs (Unmukt Chand 51, Saurabh Tiwary 41 n.o., Anukul Roy 34 n.o.)-by eight wickets.
At University Ground Group A: Central Railways 182-6 in 20 overs (Pravin Deshetti 64, Neelkanth Parab 50 n.o.; SL Akshay 3-30, Naga Bharath 2-40) bt Vijaya Bank 138-9 in 20 overs (Naga Bharath 39 n.o, CM Gautam 31; Kushal Kakad 4-30, Parappa Moordi 2-20)-by 44 runs.
Group D: Future Group 109-8 in 20 overs (Shashikant Kadam 41 n.o.; Jagdish Zope 2-10, Rakesh Prabhu 2-14, Anant Tambvekar 2-28) lost to Jain Irrigation 110-7 in 17.4 overs (Jay Bista 33, Mansing Nigde 31; Raunaq Sharma 2-15) by three wickets.
