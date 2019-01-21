DY Patil T20 Cup: Chand, Roy star in Reliance One's win

Former Under-19 stars Unmukt Chand and Anukul Roy starred in Reliance One's thumping eight-wicket win over DY Patil 'A' on the opening day of the 15th DY Patil T20 Cup at the here Monday.

Chand slammed 51 off 45 balls with three boundaries and two sixes as Reliance One chased down DY Patil 'A's total of 153-9 with seven balls and eight wickets to spare, a media release said.

Roy's all-round effort (34 not out & 2-27) was the other starring effort alongside Saurabh Tiwary's unbeaten 41 off 33 deliveries with three boundaries.

For DY Patil A, former Robin Uthappa, who slammed 47 off 31 balls with six boundaries and one six, was the top-scorer.

In the other game at the stadium in the morning, Indian Oil went down narrowly by one wicket to Western Railways.

Former Aditya Tare's 74 was the top effort with the bat for Indian Oil, but Western Railways held their nerve to score a narrow win.

Central Railways beat by 44 runs at the University Ground, whereas snatched a three- wicket win over in the afternoon.

Brief scores: At Group C: Indian Oil 150-9 in 20 overs ( 74; Smith Ghosh 3-44, Hitesh Kadam 2-14, Sagar Mishra 2-22) lost to Western Railways 151-9 in19.5 overs (( 39, Sagar Mishra 28; Saurabh Dubey 4-31, Yashasvi Jaiswal 2-18, 2-23)-by one wicket



Group A: DY Patil A 153-9 in 20 overs ( 47, Sairaj Patil 28; Anukul Roy 2-27, 2-28, Barinder Sran 2-32) lost to Reliance One 157-2 in 18.5 overs (Unmukt Chand 51, 41 n.o., Anukul Roy 34 n.o.)-by eight wickets.

At Group A: Central Railways 182-6 in 20 overs (Pravin Deshetti 64, Parab 50 n.o.; SL Akshay 3-30, Naga Bharath 2-40) bt 138-9 in 20 overs (Naga Bharath 39 n.o, CM Gautam 31; Kushal Kakad 4-30, Parappa Moordi 2-20)-by 44 runs.

Group D: 109-8 in 20 overs (Shashikant Kadam 41 n.o.; Jagdish Zope 2-10, 2-14, Anant Tambvekar 2-28) lost to 110-7 in 17.4 overs ( 33, Mansing Nigde 31; Raunaq Sharma 2-15) by three wickets.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)