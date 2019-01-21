Mexico murders set new record in 2018

registered a record 33,341 homicides in 2018, according to officials statistics released Monday, breaking the record set in 2017 in violence fuelled by a war on the country's powerful drug cartels.

More than 200,000 people have been murdered in since the government controversially deployed the to fight drug trafficking in 2006. The previous record was 28,866 homicides in 2017.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)