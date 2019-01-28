DY Patil T20 Cup: Chand stars in Reliance One's win

Former under-19 Monday starred in Reliance One's comprehensive seven wicket win over Central Railways in the 15th T20 Cup at the Stadium here.

Reliance One bowlers Tajinder Dhillon (4-9), Barinder Sran (2-9) and (2-25) helped bundle out Central Railways for a paltry 112 in 18.3 overs.

In reply, Reliance One chased down the target in 17.4 overs with seven wickets spare, thanks to Chand's unbeaten 55-run knock.

In the other game at the Stadium later in the day, A defended a target of 137-8 against and won by seven runs.

At the adjoining University Ground, went down by eight wickets to Western Railway and BPCL got the better of Indian Oil by six wickets.

Brief Scores:At Group A: Central Railways 112 in 18.3 overs (Pravin Deshetti 30, Neelkanth Parab 21; Tajinder Dhillon 4-9, Barinder Sran 2-9, Rahul Shukla 2-25) lost to Reliance One 117-3 in 17.4 overs (Unmukt 55 n.o., Saurabh Tiwary 25) by seven wickets



Group A: DY Patil A 137-8 in 20 overs (Rinku Singh 55 n. o.; Niyas Nazar 2-24, Kartik CA 2-28) beat 128-5 in 20 overs by nine runs At



Group C: 120 in 18.3 overs ( 48, Milind Kumar 20; 3-16, Smith Ghosh 2-18) lost to Western Railway 124-2 in 15 overs ( 71 n.o, 26; 2-19)-by eight wicketsGroup C: Indian Oil 116-9 in 20 overs (Ankush Bains 34, Ravikant Shukla 22, Aditya Tare 22; Dhawal Kulkarni 3-15, Prathamesh Dake 2-16) lost to BPCL 117-4 in 14.1 overs-by six wickets.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)