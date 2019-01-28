DY Patil T20 Cup: Chand stars in Reliance One's win

Former India under-19 skipper Unmukt Chand Monday starred in Reliance One's comprehensive seven wicket win over Central Railways in the 15th DY Patil T20 Cup at the DY Patil Stadium here.
Reliance One bowlers Tajinder Dhillon (4-9), Barinder Sran (2-9) and Rahul Shukla (2-25) helped bundle out Central Railways for a paltry 112 in 18.3 overs.
In reply, Reliance One chased down the target in 17.4 overs with seven wickets spare, thanks to Chand's unbeaten 55-run knock.
In the other game at the Stadium later in the day, DY Patil A defended a target of 137-8 against Vijaya Bank and won by seven runs.
At the adjoining University Ground, ONGC went down by eight wickets to Western Railway and BPCL got the better of Indian Oil by six wickets.
Brief Scores:At DY Patil Stadium Group A: Central Railways 112 in 18.3 overs (Pravin Deshetti 30, Neelkanth Parab 21; Tajinder Dhillon 4-9, Barinder Sran 2-9, Rahul Shukla 2-25) lost to Reliance One 117-3 in 17.4 overs (Unmukt Chand 55 n.o., Saurabh Tiwary 25) by seven wickets
Group A: DY Patil A 137-8 in 20 overs (Rinku Singh 55 n. o.; Niyas Nazar 2-24, Kartik CA 2-28) beat Vijaya Bank 128-5 in 20 overs by nine runs At University Ground
Group C: ONGC 120 in 18.3 overs (Pankaj Jaiswal 48, Milind Kumar 20; Vijay Gadhavi 3-16, Smith Ghosh 2-18) lost to Western Railway 124-2 in 15 overs (Saurav Wakaskar 71 n.o, Asad Pathan 26; Bobby Yadav 2-19)-by eight wickets
Group C: Indian Oil 116-9 in 20 overs (Ankush Bains 34, Ravikant Shukla 22, Aditya Tare 22; Dhawal Kulkarni 3-15, Prathamesh Dake 2-16) lost to BPCL 117-4 in 14.1 overs-by six wickets.
