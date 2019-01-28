Sunjay Sudhir appointed as India's envoy to the Maldives

Sudhir has been appointed as India's to the Maldives, the announced on Monday.

Sudhir, a 1993 batch who is presently in the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, is expected to take up the assignment shortly, the MEA said in a statement.

His appointment comes at a time when the two are strengthening ties after a new government came to power in the island nation last year.

Meanwhile, the MEA also announced that Vijay Singh Chauhan, presently Consul General, of India, Sao Paulo, has been appointed as the of to He is also expected to take up the assignment shortly.

