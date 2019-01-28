NSDC inks pact with Renault-Nissan Alliance to upskill workforce

Renault- Alliance has signed an agreement with the (NSDC) to train its workforce in the in Chennai for future technologies.

"Through this partnership, NSDC will assist the Renault- workforce develop in emerging automotive manufacturing technologies," a release said.

According to the statement, Renault- Alliance will customise an engagement and skilling action plan along with NSDC's network for programme design, development and employment sustainability from the demand side.

will provide support through on-site labs, training, mentorship, internship and/or participation of expert domains. It will also lead and conduct seminars, workshops, and technical task forces, among others, to identify and propagate industry-relevant technology, knowledge and skill to support the

The first year of partnership aims to get 10 per cent of employees trained to be able to support the growth and expansion plans of Renault-Nissan Alliance in India, the release said.

"The automotive and has been growing steadily over the last few years. Hence, we see tremendous potential to skill and up-skill the Indian youth and support the sectoral growth. We look forward to a successful collaboration with in to achieve the envisioned milestones," said Manish Kumar, managing director and chief executive officer, NSDC.

