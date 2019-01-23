Youths take out march over lack of health infrastructure at

Over 100 youths from West Wednesday reached the state capital after taking out ' Chalo' march from Geyzing four days ago demanding better infrastructure at the district hospital.

The protesters under the banner of Progressive Youth Forum (SPYF) walked a distance of 110 km from the West headquarters, Geyzing, demanding upgrade of various infrastructure and facilities at the district hospital in West Sikkim.

Prakash Prajuley, said to be convenor of the SPYF, told reporters that the state government, particularly the AK Ghatani and senior officials were "indifferent" to the demand of the local people to upgrade the district hospital.

"We have been raising our just demands for upgradation and better facilities at the district hospital for years, but neither the nor officials have paid heed to it," Prajuley said.

Meanwhile, senior health department officials Pempa Bhutia and Uttam Pradhan, both Principal Directors, reached the protest venue and spoke to the protesters to find out about their charters of demands.

The talks, however, failed as a result the protesting youths continued to lay seize under open sky amid cold weather conditions and drizzle at Titanic Park.

The officials said that they were ready to accept 95 per cent demands, but issues like filling vacancies of Radiologists and Surgeons at the hospital was not possible immediately due to shortage of manpower in the state.

