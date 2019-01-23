DY Patil T20 Cup: Gomel, Tushar Deshpande star in BPCL win

BPCL opener and pacer starred in their side's thumping 68 run win over during the 15th DY T20 Cup at the Reliance Ground in Ghansoli here Wednesday.

Gomel slammed 79 off 55 balls with 10 boundaries and two sixes as BPCL piled up 177-5 in 20 overs.

In reply, was bowled out for 109 in 16.5 overs with Deshpande returning with fine figures of 4-24, a media release said.

In the other game of the day, registered a narrow seven-run win over Reliance One.

Batting first, posted 166-8 in their 20 overs and in reply they restricted Reliance One to 159-9 in their 20 overs.

BRIEF SCORES At Reliance Ground, Ghansoli Group C: BPCL 177-5 in 20 overs ( 79, Surya Kumar Yadav 35; Mahipal Lomror 2-29) bt 109 in 16.

5 overs (Sarthak Ranjan 29, 27; Tushar Deshpande 4-24, Prathamesh Dake 3-23)-by 68 runs Group A: 166-8 in 20 overs (Stalin Hoover 38, CM Gautam 33, Abhinav Manohar 32, 22; 4-23) bt Reliance One 159-9 in 20 overs ( 33, Anukul Roy 32; SL Akshay 3-34)-by seven runs.

Tomorrow's fixtures: At DY Stadium Group B: 11 am: CAG v RBI; Group B: 4 pm: v Customs At University Ground Group D: 11 am: v Canara Bank; Group C: 4 pm: ONGC v Indian Oil.

