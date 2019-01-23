DY Patil T20 Cup: Gomel, Tushar Deshpande star in BPCL win

BPCL opener Aakarshit Gomel and Mumbai pacer Tushar Deshpande starred in their side's thumping 68 run win over ONGC during the 15th DY Patil T20 Cup at the Reliance Ground in Ghansoli here Wednesday.
Gomel slammed 79 off 55 balls with 10 boundaries and two sixes as BPCL piled up 177-5 in 20 overs.
In reply, ONGC was bowled out for 109 in 16.5 overs with Deshpande returning with fine figures of 4-24, a media release said.
In the other game of the day, Vijaya Bank registered a narrow seven-run win over Reliance One.
Batting first, Vijaya Bank posted 166-8 in their 20 overs and in reply they restricted Reliance One to 159-9 in their 20 overs.
BRIEF SCORES At Reliance Ground, Ghansoli Group C: BPCL 177-5 in 20 overs (Aakarshit Gomel 79, Surya Kumar Yadav 35; Mahipal Lomror 2-29) bt ONGC 109 in 16.
5 overs (Sarthak Ranjan 29, Mayank Dagar 27; Tushar Deshpande 4-24, Prathamesh Dake 3-23)-by 68 runs Group A: Vijaya Bank 166-8 in 20 overs (Stalin Hoover 38, CM Gautam 33, Abhinav Manohar 32, Rohan Kadam 22; Rahul Shukla 4-23) bt Reliance One 159-9 in 20 overs (Vishnu Solanki 33, Anukul Roy 32; SL Akshay 3-34)-by seven runs.
Tomorrow's fixtures: At DY Patil Stadium Group B: 11 am: CAG v RBI; Group B: 4 pm: Air India v Mumbai Customs At University Ground Group D: 11 am: Jain Irrigation v Canara Bank; Group C: 4 pm: ONGC v Indian Oil.
