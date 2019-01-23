JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Avalanche warning issued in nine districts of Kashmir and Ladakh
Business Standard

CG ship Shaunak enters Yokohama port

Press Trust of India  |  Visakhapatnam 

Indian Coast Guard Ship 'Shaunak', which sailed from Brunei on January 12, entered the Yokohama Port in Japan on Monday, covering a distance of approximately 4,300 km, the CG said Wednesday.

The Visakhapatnam-based ship is on a goodwill visit to Asia Pacific countries to strengthen International Co-operation for coast guard relevant issues, according to a release from Coast Guard Commander (Eastern Seaboard) here.

On arrival at Yokohama, the ship was extended a traditional reception by the Japanese Coast Guard's musical band.

The Indian and Japanese Coast Guard had earlier signed a Memorandum of Understanding for establishment of a collaborative relationship to combat crimes at sea and develop regional co-operation among the forces.

Since then, high level meetings and goodwill visit by respective coast guard ships are being undertaken. alternatively.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, January 23 2019. 22:00 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements