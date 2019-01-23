CG ship Shaunak enters Yokohama port

-
Indian Coast Guard Ship 'Shaunak', which sailed from Brunei on January 12, entered the Yokohama Port in Japan on Monday, covering a distance of approximately 4,300 km, the CG said Wednesday.
The Visakhapatnam-based ship is on a goodwill visit to Asia Pacific countries to strengthen International Co-operation for coast guard relevant issues, according to a release from Coast Guard Commander (Eastern Seaboard) here.
On arrival at Yokohama, the ship was extended a traditional reception by the Japanese Coast Guard's musical band.
The Indian and Japanese Coast Guard had earlier signed a Memorandum of Understanding for establishment of a collaborative relationship to combat crimes at sea and develop regional co-operation among the forces.
Since then, high level meetings and goodwill visit by respective coast guard ships are being undertaken. alternatively.
