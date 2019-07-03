East Bengal sign Delhi Dynamos defender Crespi

I-League runners-up East Bengal Wednesday announced the signing of Spanish defender Marti Crespi who played for the Indian Super League side Delhi Dynamos last season.

A member of the Spanish U-19 and U-20 teams in 2006-07, Crespi played 15 matches for the Dynamos in their disappointing eighth place finish last season.

The 32-year-old began his professional club with Mallorca in 2006-07 before switching to Segunda clubs Granada, Xerez and Elche on loan.

He also played for Spanish top division club Racing Santander in 2013, before joining Sabadell FC where he made 54 appearances in Segunda B.

The defender's next stop was China where he represented Qingdao Huanghai (57 appearances) and Nei Mongol Zhongyou (three) before coming for his ISL stint.

