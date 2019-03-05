East Bengal striker Jobby Justin handed 6-match ban, to miss match against Gokulam

East Bengal Tuesday suffered a blow as their striker has been suspended for six matches for an ugly spat with Aizawl FC defender in a previous match, ruling him out of their title-deciding tie against Gokulam on Saturday.

The AIFF's disciplinary committee also imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh on Justin, along with the six-match suspension. Nurain was also handed the same punishment of six-match ban, along with a fine of Rs 1 lakh.

Both were serving interim suspensions, before the took the decision of six-match ban and fine.

Justin, hailing from Kerala, was found spitting on Nurain after an ugly second-half tackle in their match in Kolkata on February 25. The referee showed two yellow cards in succession to Nurain and sent him off.

"Both Justin and Kareem have been handed six-match ban and Rs 1 lakh fine each. The disciplinary panel took it as a serious offence committed by both of them," a source in the AIFF told on condition of anonymity.

Justin, who is reportedly leaving East Bengal after this season for side ATK, is currently the highest Indian goal-scorer this season with 9 strikes from 17 matches. He is the joint highest goal-scorer for East Bengal with

Gokulam has also been suspended for a year, besides imposing a fine of Rs 2 lakh.

Brazillian Castro had clashed with the referee following his sending off in the 81st minute against Shillong Lajong.

