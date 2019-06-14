Eatery owner shoots himself dead

A 40-year-old eatery owner is suspected to have committed suicide by shooting himself dead in Uttar Pradesh's district, police said on Thursday.

The incident occurred at the shop near a village in Budhana area on Thursday, the police said.

The body deceased, Narender Singh, has been sent for post-mortem. The exact cause is yet to be ascertained and an investigation is on, the police said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)