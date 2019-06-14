Daniel Radcliffe joins 'Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt' interactive special

is set to star in Netflix's " Kimmy Schmidt" interactive special.

The film is scheduled to debut in 2020.

The special will see (Ellie Kemper) set off on her biggest adventure, reported Variety.

Viewers will get to decide the outcome of the story similar to "Black Mirror: Bandersnatch".

Along with Radcliffe and Kemper, Jon Hamm, Tituss Burgess, and will appear in movie.

" Kimmy Schmidt" series ended its run in 2019 with the second half of the fourth season.

By the end of the show Kemper's had found fame and success with a book, Krakowski's Jacqueline became a successful Hollywood agent, Burgess' Titus became a true star after his Broadway debut and Kane's Lillian found a new purpose as the "voice of New York".

Series creators and are writing the new special and are also the producers and showrunners.

The special is currently under production.

