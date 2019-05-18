Final phase polling in Pb to decide fate of Sukhbir Badal, two union ministers

and two union ministers-- and are among the 278 candidates including 24 women whose fate will be decided in the seventh and final phase of polls for 13 seats in on Sunday.

Besides Punjab, more than 6 lakh voters in the union territory of Chandigarh will choose between sitting and BJP candidate and former railway and candidate on May 19.

Polling will be held from 7 am to 6 pm in the 13 parliamentary constituencies in and the lone Chandigarh constituency.

turned Sunny Deol, Sukhbir Singh Badal, Sunil Jakhar, Aam Aadmi Party's Punjab are among the prominent candidates who are in the fray.

Banking on his stardom and roots in Punjab, the Bollywood star, whose real name is Ajay Singh Deol, is contesting from Gurdaspur constituency where he faces sitting and candidate

Badal, who is the Jalalabad MLA, is the nominee from Ferozepur constituency, considered a party stronghold.

He is pitted against Akali Dal rebel and now Congress candidate

While Mann, the AAP's "best bet" in Punjab, is seeking re-election from Sangrur seat from where he is facing challenge from SAD's Parminder Singh Dhindsa and Congress' Kewal Singh Dhillon.

Union and Sukhbir Badal's wife is contesting from Bathinda Lok Sabha seat, SAD's bastion, for the third time.

She is facing Congress candidate Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, AAP's Baljinder Kaur and Punjab Ekta Party's Sukhpal Singh Khaira in a high-stakes electoral battle.

Union and and former is the BJP candidate from constituency from where Congress has fielded sitting

Among Congress heavyweights, former Manish Tewari, who is fighting from Anandpur Sahib seat, is pitted against sitting MP and candidate

Punjab Amarinder Singh's wife is trying her luck from Patiala seat.

She is facing challenge from candidate and sitting MP and SAD contestant Surjit Singh Rakhra.

On most of the 13 seats, the contest appears to be a direct fight between and Shiromani Akali Dal-Bharatiya Janata Party alliance.

A conglomeration of several political outfits, the led by rebel Sukhpal Singh Khaira, is also contesting on all 13 seats while SAD (Taksali), breakaway faction of SAD, has fielded one candidate from Anandpur Sahib.

The Punjab contestants include 10 sitting MPs and nine MLAs.

In 2014, the and the SAD had won four seats each, three and the BJP two.

Meanwhile,Punjab has over 2.07 crore eligible voters including 98,29,916 female and 560 transgenders.

More than one lakh security personnel including para military force have been deployed in the state for holding free and fair polling on 13 Lok Sabha seats, officials said.

Over 3.94 lakh voters in age group of 18-19 would exercise their franchise for the first time in Punjab.

A total 23,213 polling stations have been set up and of which 249, 719 and 509 booths have been categorised as critical, sensitive and hyper sensitive respectively.

