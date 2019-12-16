EC seeks report from Jharkhand poll authorities over Rahul's rape remark

JUST IN
Jharkhand polls: Phase-IV voting on Monday; 2 ministers' fate to be decided
Addressing an election rally in Godda, Gandhi had taken a jibe at the Modi government over rising cases of crimes against women

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

The BJP had demanded action against Rahul Gandhi

The Election Commission has sought a factual report from poll authorities in Jharkhand over the "Rape in India" remark of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi made at a rally in the poll-bound state last week.

The decision to seek a report came after BJP leaders approached the poll panel against Gandhi for using rape as a tool to target political rivals.

The BJP had demanded action against him.

Official sources in the EC said further action would be contemplated after getting the report.

First Published: Mon, December 16 2019. 09:50 IST

