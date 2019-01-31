ECI bench meets representatives of civil society organisations

The full bench of the Election Commission of India on Thursday met representatives of civil society organisations, who demanded necessary security measures in the state during the upcoming polls to ensure a free and fair election.

"The Commission met with... representatives of civil society organisations to elicit their views and suggestions to make the elections, 2019 more inclusive, ethical, accessible and participative," a release issued by the office of the (CEO) here said.

Representatives of the organisations included retired and theatre personality Rudraprasad Sengupta, among others.

At the meeting with the bench, led by Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora, 'Save Democracy Forum' submitted a 61-page report on the alleged violence during the panchayat elections in last year.

The release by the office said a photo album was also released by the (ECI) during its visit to

The album captures initiatives taken up by the ECI to ensure greater inclusion and participation of persons with disabilities into the electoral registration process, it said.

The bench earlier met representatives of various political parties in West Bengal, who sought heavy deployment of central forces in the state during the upcoming general elections.

