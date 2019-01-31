Tagore's Ekla Chalo Re my all time favourite : Gulzar

Poet-lyricist said Thursday Rabindranath Re' remains his most favourite song though he loves to listen all other of the Bard with whom he feels connected at every moment.

Gulzar, who penned the script of the Hindi light and sound show 'Yeh Baat Yaad Rakhna' on Tagore's life and work, told after the inauguration of the show at Tagore's birth place Jorasanko in north Kolkata, "I love to hear all the of Gurudev. But 'Ekla Chalo Re' remains my most favourite."



He said the light and sound show was aimed at motivating and inspiring the younger generation about Tagore's life and works, his ideals and how he had stood for the unity of the country.

"You saw the whole show, that shows my connect with Tagore. And when I was penning the script there was nothing but only Tagore in my mind," Gulzar, who had also directed films such as 'Aandhi' and 'Mausam', said.

Sabyasachi Basu Ray Chaudhury, of Rabindra Bharati University, which was organising the show for public, said, "Once saab showed interest in penning the Hindi script we sent the Bengali script of the current light and sound show to him in last June and he took just two weeks to write a wonderful script in Hindi which bore his hall mark as a "



He said while the Bengali light and sound show was now being held every day at excepting Monday, the timing of the Hindi show will be finalised by this week.

The show spanned the phase beginning from the birth of Tagore till his death and highlighting different phases of his life and his philosophy.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)