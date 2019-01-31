JUST IN
Police sub-inspector commits suicide in Saharanpur

Press Trust of India  |  Saharanpur (UP) 

A newly inducted police sub-inspector allegedly committed suicide at his residence in Uttar Pradesh's Deoband area, officials said Thursday.

Kuldeep Singh, a resident of Kankarkheda area of Meerut, was posted at the Ranakhandi police station, SSP Dinesh Kumar said.

Before taking this extreme step, he recorded an audio in which he said that he wanted to pursue some other profession.

His family members have demanded an investigation into his death, the SSP said.

