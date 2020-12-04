ED asks court to deem Iqbal Mirchi's family as fugitive economic offenders

-
ALSO READ
Tiger Memon, Chhota Shakeel among 18 designated as 'terrorists' under UAPA
ED attaches assets worth Rs 22.42-crore of Iqbal Mirchi's family under PMLA
Yusuf Memon, Tiger Memon's brother and 1993 Mumbai blasts convict, dead
Delhi riots: Court dismisses Jamia student Asif Iqbal Tanha's bail plea
PMC bank scam: Wadhawans bail rejected, offence grave says court
-
The Enforcement Directorate has moved a Mumbai court to get three family members of late gangster Iqbal Mirchi declared as fugitive economic offenders followed by confiscation of their assets, the agency said on Friday.
It said an application has been filed under section 4 (read with) section 12 of the Fugitive Economic Offenders Act of 2018 before the court "with a prayer to declare Junaid Iqbal Memon, Asif Iqbal Memon (sons of Mirchi) and Hajra Memon (wife) as fugitive economic offenders".
The central probe agency said in a statement that the application also seeks confiscation of their assets as envisaged under the law.
"In the first phase, prayer has been made for confiscation of 15 Indian properties including the 3rd and 4th floor of Ceejay House (in Mumbai) having market value of about Rs 96 crore and six bank accounts having balance of Rs 1.9 crore."
"Prayer has also been made for allowing ED to file supplementary applications under the fugitive economic offenders law," it said.
Mirchi, his family and others are being probed by the ED under the criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and properties worth about Rs 798 crore have been attached by it till now in this case.
An open ended non-bailable warrant has also been issued by a special PMLA court in Mumbai against the three family members of Mirchi after a charge sheet was filed against them by the ED.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU