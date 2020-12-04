Farmers' protest in pictures: Next steps amid deadlock and all key updates

A week and counting
Next round of talks
Representative groups of agitating farmers will meet later in the day to discuss the future course of action after talks between them and three union ministers failed to yield any resolution on Thursday. Another round of discussions between the farmer unions and Centre is slated for Saturday.
Locals' support
Locals were seen serving fresh tea to the agitating farmers at border amid the cold weather conditions. "I have been serving the farmers here. Farmers here have been protesting amid cold weather so, I along with my family members, are distributing a tea among the farmers," said a local. Besides, farmers from vicintity are also helping with the supply of food items regularly.
Government's take
The government side, led by Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, assured the group of nearly 40 farmer leaders that all their valid concerns would be discussed and considered with an open mind, but the farmers stuck to their demand that the three "hastily-passed" farm laws be repealed, saying there were several loopholes and deficiencies. A press conference by the farmer leaders today would further clear their stand.
Situation for commuters remain aggravated
Commuters in the national capital region continued to suffer as multiple borders between Delhi and neighbouring states remained closed with the ongoing farmers' agitation entering the ninth day on Friday. Delhi Traffic Police on Friday appealed to citizens to take alternative routes as along with Singhu and Tikri borders with Haryana, Jharoda, Lampur, Auchandi, Safiabad, Piao Maniyari, and Saboli borders were closed for all kinds of traffic movement. The traffic police said that NH-44 is closed from both sides.
A nationwide protest
The agitating farmers have urged the Union government to convene a special session of Parliament to repeal the three farm laws, besides threatening to hold a nationwide protest on December 5.
