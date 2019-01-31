ED produces before court FCRA violation case wanted Deepak Talwar

on Thursday produced before a alleged Deepak Talwar, arrested in a case.

Talwar was produced before S S Mann.

The agency has sought 14 days custody of the

Talwar was picked up by authorities early Wednesday and was deported, along with Dubai-based Rajeev Saxena, to in the evening.

Talwar is wanted by the ED and the CBI in a case of misusing over Rs 90 crore taken through the foreign funding route as part of corporate social responsibility (CSR).

He has been charged with criminal conspiracy, forgery and allegedly diverting Rs 90.72 crore worth of foreign funds meant for ambulances and other articles received by his NGO from Europe's leading company. His role in some aviation deals during the UPA government's regime is under the scanner.

Talwar has been booked by the ED and the CBI in criminal cases of corruption, even as the has charged him with tax evasion.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)