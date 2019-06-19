JUST IN
Ed sheeran shares tracklist from new album

Press Trust of India  |  Los Angeles 

Singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran on Wednesday shared the tracklist for his upcoming fourth album, 'No. 6 Collaborations Project'.

Two songs from the album, "I Don't Care", featuring Justin Bieber, and "Cross Me", with Chance the Rapper and PnB Rock, were released as singles recently.

The concept of the album is that every song is a collaboration.

The new LP, consisting 15 tracks, will feature contributions from Camila Cabello, Cardi B, Travis Scott, Eminem, 50 Cent, Skrillex, H.E.R. and Stormzy, among others.

"Thanks to all the amazing artists I've worked with on this record for sharing your talent with me. 'No.6 Collaborations Project' comes out on July 12, hope you like it as much as I do," Sheeran wrote on Instagram along with a list of tracks.

The titles of the songs are; "Beautiful People", "South Of The Border", "Cross Me", "Take Me Back To London", "Best Part Of Me", "I Don't Care", "Antisocial", "Remember The Name", "Feels", "Put It All On Me", "Nothing On You", "I Don't Want Your Money", "1000 Nights", "Way To Break My Heart" and "Blow".

First Published: Wed, June 19 2019. 14:20 IST

