Edtech customers face infra, refund issues; 96% seek regulation: Survey

-
ALSO READ
SpiceJet, IndiGo faulted for poor service and behavior by air passengers
87% Indian households feel the heat as veggie prices soar: Survey
58% Indians plan travel in next three months, says online survey
Over 80% families say no to big spends in 2022: LocalCircles survey
Two-third Indians believe Budget positive for economy: LocalCircles' survey
-
A majority of people who opted for online classes offered by edtech platforms have faced issues around infrastructure required for attending sessions, quality of teachers and refund of subscription fees, a survey report released on Tuesday said.
Online platform Localcircles in its survey found that 69 per cent of such customers have faced issues.
The survey was conducted across 323 districts between April 1 and May 31, 2022 and received 27,000 responses.
"Sixty-nine per cent of those who have taken online coaching/learning classes have faced issues. The question in the survey asked citizens about the kind of issues they or their family members have faced with online coaching/learning classes via edtech platforms.
"In response, 9 per cent of citizens said they have faced infrastructure issues, 19 per cent said they have issues with the 'teaching staff effectiveness issues', and 10 per cent had 'refund issues'," the survey report said.
It said 17 per cent faced all three issues, 11 per cent respondents said that they or their family members faced both infrastructure and teaching staff effectiveness issues and 2 per cent faced infrastructure as well as refund issues, while 31 per cent respondent had no issue.
Ninty-six per cent of those who have taken coaching or learning classes want the government to make it mandatory for those selling coaching/learning packages or subscriptions to disclose cancellation and refunds policy to every customer and upload on their websites and apps, the report said.
"Consumers have reported that certain edtech platforms are indulging in predatory marketing practices and unethical conduct, which include auto-debiting course fees from parents despite parents stating their wish to discontinue the course. This led to the government issuing a warning against such practices of some edtech platforms while mulling a common policy to regulate the industry last year," it said.
Some of the edtech firms have formed an industry body to self-regulate -- India EdTech Consortium (IEC) under the umbrella of the industry body Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI).
The break-up shared in the report shows that 66 per cent of the respondents want the edtech sector to be governed by a government code and 30 per cent agreed to the view that the edtech platforms should be governed by an industry or a voluntary code.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU