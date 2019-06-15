Education dept seals 15 unauthorised private schools in Vizag

The department here has sealed 15 private schools running without proper recognition from the government in the last three days, officials said Saturday.

District B Lingareddy in a statement said the department has beenconducting raids on such private schools for the last few days.

The raids will continue in the distinct to detect the unauthorised private schools and strict action taken against them, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)