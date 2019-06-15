Education dept seals 15 unauthorised private schools in Vizag

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  Visakhapatnam 

The education department here has sealed 15 private schools running without proper recognition from the government in the last three days, officials said Saturday.

District educational Officer B Lingareddy in a statement said the department has beenconducting raids on such private schools for the last few days.

The raids will continue in the distinct to detect the unauthorised private schools and strict action taken against them, it added.

First Published: Sat, June 15 2019. 19:20 IST

