Vinod Rai, Edulji to get Rs 3.5 cr each for 33-month tenure as CoA at BCCI

The Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) will demit office after the BCCI AGM on Wednesday, ending a tumultuous 33-month tenure.

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

File photo: Members of the Supreme Court appointed three-member panel of Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) former CAG India Vinod Rai (R), IDFC Managing Director and CEO Vikram Limaye and sportsperson Diana Edulji (L) after a meeting in Mumbai
CoA chief Vinod Rai and fellow panel member Diana Edulji will be getting around Rs 3.5 crore each for their 33-month tenure at the BCCI.

The Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (COA) will demit office after the BCCI AGM here on Wednesday, ending a tumultuous 33-month tenure.
 

Former CAG Rai and former India captain Edulji were always part of the COA which was appointed in January 2017 while colleagues such Ramachandra Guha and Vikram Limaye resigned for different reasons later in the year.

All COA members will be paid Rs 10 lakh per month for the period of 2017, Rs 11 lakh and 12 lakh respectively for 2018 and 2019 respectively.

"The amount was finalised after discussions with Amicus Curiae PS Narsimha," a senior BCCI official told PTI.

While Edulji and Rai are expected to be richer by Rs 3.5 crore each, Vikram Limaye, Ramachandra Guha and Ravi Thodge, who had come on board earlier this year, will be paid on pro-rata basis as per their tenure.
First Published: Tue, October 22 2019. 20:06 IST

