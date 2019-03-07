Egypt says 7 militants killed in Cairo shootouts

-
ALSO READ
Egypt court upholds death sentence for 20 Brotherhood members
Egyptian court reviews case on presidential term limits
Death sentences of 75 Muslim Brotherhood members upheld
Egypt court sends 75 to death, 47 to life over 2013 protest
UN rights commissioner blasts Egypt's 75 death sentences
-
Egypt's Interior Ministry says security forces have killed seven members of a militant group with suspected links to the now-outlawed Muslim Brotherhood in Cairo shootouts.
The ministry says three militants were killed on a highway known as Ring Road in Cairo's district of Giza while the remaining four were killed in a firefight when police raided their hideout in the Egyptian capital's suburb of Sixth of October on Thursday morning.
The ministry says weapons and ammunition were found among the militants' possession.
A police officer was wounded.
Egypt, which has been under a state of emergency since April 2017, has been battling Islamic militants for years.
The insurgency gained strength after the 2013 overthrow of elected but divisive Islamist President Mohammed Morsi.
Militants mainly target security forces and minority Christians.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU