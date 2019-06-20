Egypt says Erdogan claims over Morsi death 'irresponsible'

Egypt's foreign minister on Thursday condemned as "irresponsible" accusations by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan that his ousted Egyptian counterpart Mohamed Morsi had been killed.
In a statement, Sameh Shoukry strongly condemned the "repeated, irresponsible accusations by the Turkish president about Egypt," following Morsi's death on Monday after falling ill during a court hearing.
