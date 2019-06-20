JUST IN
Egypt says Erdogan claims over Morsi death 'irresponsible'

AFP  |  Cairo 

Egypt's foreign minister on Thursday condemned as "irresponsible" accusations by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan that his ousted Egyptian counterpart Mohamed Morsi had been killed.

In a statement, Sameh Shoukry strongly condemned the "repeated, irresponsible accusations by the Turkish president about Egypt," following Morsi's death on Monday after falling ill during a court hearing.

