Monsoon likely delayed further, to make onset over Kerala on June 7: IMD

The onset of could be delayed further by a day to June 7, the said Tuesday.

On Saturday, forecaster Skymet too revised its forecast from June 4 to June 7.

Last month, announcing the expected day of arrival over Kerala, IMD said it could happen on June 6, with an error margin of plus or minus four days.

"Cross equatorial flow over southern parts of South and over the is likely to increase gradually favouring further advance of southwest over some more parts of South Arabian sea, Maldives, Comorin area, southwest, southeast and central during next 24 hours.

"An eastwest shear zone at 3.1 kilometres above mean sea level is very likely to develop across extreme south peninsula from tomorrow onwards leading to favourable conditions for onset of southwest monsoon over during the subsequent 72 hours," it said.

had also indicated that monsoon could hit the coast on June 6-7.

Several parts of the country are reeling under severe heat waves with temperatures touching 50 degree Celsius in some parts.

Vardhan said monsoon is likely to be 96 per cent of the Long Period Average (LPA), which falls on the border line of normal and below normal category.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)