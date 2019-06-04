JUST IN
Woman dies of fever, H1NI suspected

Woman dies of fever, H1NI suspected

Press Trust of India  |  Pathnamthitta 

In a suspected case of swine flu, a 42-year-old woman died at a hospital here early Tuesday following low grade fever.

The woman's samples have been sent to the Manipal Institute of virology for confirmation if she was suffering fromH1NI, a respiratory disease caused by influenza virus, district medical authorities told PTI.

The woman, hailing from Anikkad in Pathnamthitta, was being shifted from a hospital in the district to the Kottayam medical college hospital, when she died, they said.

The state is on a high alert as a 23-year-old college student has been infected by the Nipah virus which had claimed 17 lives last year.

First Published: Tue, June 04 2019. 20:40 IST

