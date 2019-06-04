Woman dies of fever, H1NI suspected

In a suspected case of swine flu, a 42-year-old woman died at a hospital here early Tuesday following low grade fever.

The woman's samples have been sent to the Manipal Institute of virology for confirmation if she was suffering fromH1NI, a caused by virus, district medical authorities told

The woman, hailing from Anikkad in Pathnamthitta, was being shifted from a hospital in the district to the Kottayam medical college hospital, when she died, they said.

The state is on a high alert as a 23-year-old college student has been infected by the Nipah virus which had claimed 17 lives last year.

