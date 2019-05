Eight booked for attempting to rape differently-abled woman, killing her son in R'than

Eight persons have been booked for allegedly attempting to rape a 28-year-old differently-abled woman and killing her son in Rajasthan's district, police said Wednesday.

The woman, who worked in a brick kiln owned by four of the accused, lodged an FIR on Monday at the station, they said.

She alleged that the accused barged into her temporary residence at night on May 12 while she and her son were asleep and tried to rape her, the police said.

They strangulated her eight-year-old son when he tried to intervene, they said.

The complainant further alleged that the accused threatened her with dire consequences so she could not report the crime before the last rites of her son, they added.

"Based on the woman's complaint, we have registered a case of attempt to rape and murder and under relevant sections of the SC/ST Act," of police, (rural), Parmal Singh Gurjar, said.

No arrests have been made so far and an investigation is underway, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)