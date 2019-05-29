Goa garbage dump fire rages on

As the garbage dump fire in south Goa continues to rage on since Monday, fire personnel and civic authorities have launched a joint operation to put out the flames.
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant Wednesday told reporters that he was taking stock of the situation prevailing at Sonsodo garbage dump located on the outskirts of Margao town. The Portuguese-era dump caught fire Monday. The cause of the blaze is under investigation.
"I am getting frequent updates from Director of Fire and Emergency, Ashok Menon," the CM said.
Margao Municipal Council Chief Officer Siddhivinayak Naik said efforts are underway to douse the fire.
The smoke caused by smoldering garbage has filled the air around the landfill site.
